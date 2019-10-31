James Kahle â€œJimmyâ€ Mitchell, 62, of Goode, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was born on November 13, 1956 in Sparta, NC. He was preceded in death by his father, J.V. Mitchell. He is survived by is mother, Norma â€œJeanâ€ Mitchell; brother, David W. Mitchell (Lisa); three daughters, Chrissy Richey (Sean), Jessica Walker (Daniel), Jamie Frank (Jon); eight grandchildren, whom he adored, Daniel Jr., Ajay, Nathan, and Kayla Walker, Devon and Tyler Richey, Addison and Lilly Frank; special niece, Amanda Schmitt (Jason); and great-niece, Nora. He worked for many years at Somerset Farms before becoming the maintenance supervisor of Virginia Memorial Park. He spent all of his free time behind the wheel of a tractor on Mitchell Family Farms. Family received friends for a visitation from 6:00 â€" 8:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St., Bedford. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019