James Leroy Seaman, 81 of Forest, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Carrington at Botetourt. He was a son of the late Clarence D. Seaman and Marie Lawhorn Seaman. He is survived by his wife, Alice Haynes Seaman; a daughter, Connie Hubbard. A funeral service was conducted on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford. Interment was in Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019