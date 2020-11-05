Our hearts are broken, words cannot begin to say what a wonderful person Jimmy was. I met Jimmy in the early eighties when we both worked at Shelton-Witt Equipment, he was such a kind person and always had a smile on his face. He and Tommy became very good friends years later and always loved picking at each other during their one of many lunches!! We will miss him dearly and will always remember his smile and his love of Faye, family, friends, equipment and working, I don´t think he ever sat still. May you Rest In Peace brother, we love you!

Tommy and Kathy Willie