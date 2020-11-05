1/1
James R. Ferguson
James Raymond "Jimmy" Ferguson, 73, passed peacefully at his home in Bedford, Virginia on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after a courageous battle with ALS. He was born on April 19, 1947, a son of the late Raymond and Marie Ferguson. He was also preceded in death by his niece, Tina Ferguson. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Faye Ann Ferguson; his brothers, Samuel â€œSamboâ€� Ferguson, and David (Wilma) Ferguson; his three daughters, Elizabeth Cowardin, Allie Cowardin, and Heather (Josh) Cornett; his nephew, Jason (Melissa) Ferguson; his five adored grandchildren, Ashlynn, Christian, Porter, Nicholas, and Penn; and his great niece, Ella. After starting out as a farmer, Jimmy went on to fulfill his dream of being a pilot. After serving in the Air Force, he flew for Cardinal and later Shelton Witt and Falwell Aviation. He was an accomplished businessman, founding Virginia Track and Equipment. He was also proud of his other companies - BRC, Lynchburg Machine, and Safeside Tactical of Lynchburg. He loved to work and Jimmy was most at home on a piece of equipment digging in the dirt. Working on the family farm with Sambo and David, gave him a lifetime of memories and harvested a brotherly bond that will never be broken. Extremely loved and respected by so many, he will be greatly missed. The family will receive visitors at Mt Olivet United Methodist Church, 1832 Mt. Olivet Road, Bedford from 2 - 6pm on Saturday, October 31st, 2020. A funeral service will be held at Thomas Road Baptist Church at 3 PM on Sunday, November 1st, 2020. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed for both locations. The family requests those wishing to make memorials to consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Patrick Henry Family Services 1621 Enterprise Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24502 or Thomas Road Baptist Church, Accounting Department, P.O. Box 4303, Lynchburg, VA. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.


Published in Bedford Bulletin on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Mt Olivet United Methodist Church
NOV
1
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Thomas Road Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA 24523-1803
(540) 586-3304
Memories & Condolences

9 entries
November 3, 2020
worked for jimmy at vte for 5+ yrs. very impressed with his ability and generosity. will be missed by all who knew him.
jeff schwedt
October 31, 2020
Was a friend and customer for most of both our careers. His presence has been missed. Praying for God´s healing for the family til they meet again in heaven
Lewis Falwell
October 31, 2020
Sorry for your loss, praying for you.
Teresa AcoSta
October 31, 2020
I went to school with Jimmey.He was always a good person.Sorry for your loss.
Ronnie Stanley
October 30, 2020
I had the pleasure of meeting and knowing Jimmy while I worked next door to him at Powell's Truck & Equipment Inc. He took a piece of ground and watching him on his equipment build it into a thriving business. I never saw him when he wasn't smiling. It was my pleasure to meet and know him. I know he will be dearly missed. My heartfelt condolences to all the family.
Ray Adkins
October 30, 2020
We were your neighbors in Lakemount. We are very sad to hear of Jim´s passing. Praying for his loved ones. Pray God´s presence will be felt during this difficult time.
Jim and Iris Mills
October 30, 2020
What a great picture of James Raymond - -I had great plans to either visit or call him this summer when I was in Virginia - - -so sorry now that I did not get it done.........we are back in Florida now but you will be much in my thoughts and prayers,I wish I could be there for the funeral at Thomas Road Baptist Church.
Betty Ray Markham
October 30, 2020
Our hearts are broken, words cannot begin to say what a wonderful person Jimmy was. I met Jimmy in the early eighties when we both worked at Shelton-Witt Equipment, he was such a kind person and always had a smile on his face. He and Tommy became very good friends years later and always loved picking at each other during their one of many lunches!! We will miss him dearly and will always remember his smile and his love of Faye, family, friends, equipment and working, I don´t think he ever sat still. May you Rest In Peace brother, we love you!
Tommy and Kathy Willie
October 30, 2020
For the short time that I knew Jimmy, He became a good friend of mine. I will definitely miss him. Prayers for his Family.
Bebo Compton
