Janet Adams Dillard Woodford, 76, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was born to the late Alfred Anderson Adams and Alma Cundiff Adams on April 11, 1943. Janet was the youngest of 10 siblings who all predeceased her: Violet Irby, Opal Hall, Hilda Givens, Odell (Pete) Adams, Joyce Farley, Harold Adams, Peggy Adams, Kenneth Wayne Adams, and Phyllis Ridgeway. Janet was also predeceased by her step-daughter, Dorinda Woodford Anderson, who passed at age 49 this past January. Janet attended Mount Hermon Methodist Church and Altavista High School. Family, dancing, and hot coffee were Janetâ€™s delight. Growing up, she enjoyed babysitting her nieces and spending summers with her older sister in Ohio. A typical 1950s teen, she loved watching American Bandstand then mimicking the dances in the Adams living room. She worked at Moneta Dress Factory during her early working years then Burlington Industries as a cloth grader until her retirement. Janet married Emory Dean Dillard of Hurt in 1958. They had one child together, Pamela Joy Dillard. Janet divorced and married her second husband, Kyle Edward Woodford, Jr. of Huddleston in 1979. Janet and Kyle celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this past summer. Janet is survived by her husband, Kyle Edward Woodford, Jr. of Lynchburg; her daughter, Pamela Joy Dillard of Herndon; a step-grandson, Tyler Anderson; four sisters-in-law, Juanita Adams, Ann Adams, Macklyn Rosser, Ingrid Woodford; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Janetâ€™s Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 20th, 2019 at Mentow Baptist Church, 3282 Mentow Road, Huddleston, VA 24104 by the Rev. Dr. Rick Foster with inurnment to follow in the church columbarium. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Janet during her final 2 years, particularly her private sitters, Martha Craig, Kim Keyes, and Becky Martin, her Centra Hospice team, and the caring staff at Guggenheimer Nursing Home. Janet loved animals so in lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to rural animal shelters. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at

