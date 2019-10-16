Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet M. Kurz. View Sign Service Information Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory 320 North Bridge Street Bedford , VA 24523-1928 (540)-586-3443 Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Marie Martin Kurz, 72, of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born in Lakewood, NJ on October 16, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Roland H. Martin and Mary Teresa Britting Martin. In addition to her parents Janet was preceded in death by her son, Jacob â€œJakeâ€ S. Kurz. Janet was a member of Lighthouse Free Will Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandkids. She also enjoyed knitting and fellowship within her church. She was a member of the VFW and ELKs in previous years. Janet is survived by her two children, Karl R. Kurz and wife, Jaclyn, and Tia M. Anderson; five grandchildren, Tiffany M. Gladfelter and husband, Dustin, Kimberly A. Kurz, Rebecca L. McArdle, Jacob R. Anderson, Mackenzie M. Kurz; four great-grandchildren, Alyssa M. Gladfelter, Lily J. Gladfelter, Connor L. Robertson, Ryleigh A. Robertson; brother, Roland â€œSkipâ€ H. Martin, Jr. Also surviving is her four-legged companion CoCo and many other family and friends. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Janetâ€™s memory please consider the Bedford Humane Society, 829 Ole Turnpike Dr, Bedford, VA 24523. A memorial service and celebration of Janetâ€™s life was conducted at 11:00 am on, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Lighthouse Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Daniel Smith. To send condolences online please visit



Janet Marie Martin Kurz, 72, of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born in Lakewood, NJ on October 16, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Roland H. Martin and Mary Teresa Britting Martin. In addition to her parents Janet was preceded in death by her son, Jacob â€œJakeâ€ S. Kurz. Janet was a member of Lighthouse Free Will Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandkids. She also enjoyed knitting and fellowship within her church. She was a member of the VFW and ELKs in previous years. Janet is survived by her two children, Karl R. Kurz and wife, Jaclyn, and Tia M. Anderson; five grandchildren, Tiffany M. Gladfelter and husband, Dustin, Kimberly A. Kurz, Rebecca L. McArdle, Jacob R. Anderson, Mackenzie M. Kurz; four great-grandchildren, Alyssa M. Gladfelter, Lily J. Gladfelter, Connor L. Robertson, Ryleigh A. Robertson; brother, Roland â€œSkipâ€ H. Martin, Jr. Also surviving is her four-legged companion CoCo and many other family and friends. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Janetâ€™s memory please consider the Bedford Humane Society, 829 Ole Turnpike Dr, Bedford, VA 24523. A memorial service and celebration of Janetâ€™s life was conducted at 11:00 am on, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Lighthouse Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Daniel Smith. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019

