Jared Avram Lazarus Tate, 30 of Bedford, VA passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born on Wednesday, November 8, 1989 in Detroit, MI, a son of David Louis Tate and Katherine Springsteen Tate of Bedford who survive. He is also survived by his wife, Nicole Rogers Tate and his children, Sadie, Kyle, Zachary and Isaiah. He was a Clerk at Auto Zone in Bedford. No services are planned and arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin on Jan. 8, 2020
