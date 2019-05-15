Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jayce T. Goff. View Sign Service Information Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service 1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike Bedford , VA 24523-1803 (540)-586-3304 Send Flowers Obituary

Jayce Thomas Goff, born on February 27, 2001 and resided in Bedford County with his Nanny his whole life. He passed away at home on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Jayce was 18 years old and full of life. He could bring a smile to your face no matter what mood you were in. He was employed by Parkway Steel of Bedford and loved his job very much. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his Nanny, Nancy Walker; his mom & dad, Renata and Brian Goff; brothers, Brice Goff, Christian Goff & wife, Haley; his sisters, Brianna Goff, Chloe Goff; his Paternal Grandparents, Charles & Kay Goff; special cousin, Brooke Walker & Travis Fisher; great grandmother, Cornelia Goff as well as all of his many extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bedford County Fire & Rescue, 1185 Turning Point Road, Bedford, VA 24523. A funeral service was held at 2 PM on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Updike Funeral Chapel, Â Bedford with Rev. David Timma officiating. Interment was in Quaker Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.



