Jean Crane Carl, age 94, of Bedford, went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2020. She was born February 27, 1926 in Washington D.C., a daughter of the late William L. Crane and Mamie H. Crane. Jean was the loving wife of Donald K. Carl. Jean and her husband were members of the US Power Squadron and Americaâ€™s Boating Club.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Donna C. Henderson (David), Marie C. Lilly (Ben), Kenneth W. Carl (Delores); five grandchildren, William Carl, Kelly Dye, Zebulon Lilly, Whitney King (Keith), and William Lilly (Whitney); five great-grandchildren, Colin King, Lauren King, Body King, Justin Dye, and Finnegan Lilly; many devoted nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Alice Hoen and Barbara Arndt. Jeanâ€™s family would like to thank the staff at the Bedford County Nursing Home for their loving care during the final years of her life. A memorial service and interment will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. To send condolences online, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020