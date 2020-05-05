Our beloved Jean Gibbs Noell, 95, went home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greensboro. Mrs. Noell was born in Roanoke VA to the late Ballard Marion Gibbs and Ruby Overstreet Gibbs on April 6, 1925. She had a successful work career, but her greatest accomplishment was motherhood. She was married to Frank Edward Noell 62 years before his death in 2008. She is survived by her son, Timothy Edward Noell, wife Cheryl and grandson Christopher Ryan, and daughter Catherine Noell Chandler, husband Vernon, grandson Edward Addison and granddaughter Emily Noelle. She is also survived by her brother, William B. Gibbs of Vinton, VA. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the Westwood Neighbors who have stood watch over Mrs. Noell for the last 11 years. The healthcare professionals at Countryside Manor Inc. in Stokesdale displayed great care for her and Hospice of High Point lovingly cared for her until her passing. She was a faithful member of Friendly Avenue Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com Memorial contributions may be made to Countryside Manor Inc., PO Box 829, Stokesdale, NC, 27357 or Hospice Home at High Point, 1803 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC, 27262. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is assisting the Noell family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from May 6 to May 7, 2020