Jean McLaughlin Mullins Jordan, 90 of Moneta, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Runk & Pratt, Smith Mountain Lake. She was a daughter of the late Thomas H. McLaughlin and Erma C. McLaughlin. She is survived by her husband, Loyd G. Jordon; three sons, Larry W. Mullins, Terry S. Mullins, Perry L. Mullins. A graveside service was conducted on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Morgans Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements were being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020