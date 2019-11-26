Those beautiful blue eyes closed for the last time while surrounded by her family who held her hands as she transitioned to her Saviorâ€™s arms. Jeannette Rice Tomlinson Eubank passed away from this life on November 16, 2019. A fighter until her last breath, she had overcome numerous obstacles and endured tremendous pain but had an incredible will to live. Jeannette was predeceased by parents, Eric and Ethel Rice; and her son, Paul Tomlinson. She is survived by her son Brian Tomlinson (Mary); daughter, Lisa Mann (Jack); beloved grandchildren, Isaac Mann, Sarah Mann (Codie); brother, Ronnie Rice (Barbara); sister-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Finch (Ralph); father of her children, Wray Tomlinson; and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was blessed with dear friends Cathy, Doris, Mickey, Karen, Fay, and Kenny, all of her Pip Printing friends; and caregivers, Rhonda and Polly. Her family would like to thank Paladin Transportâ€™s angels, Lynchburg UVA dialysis angels, Kindred nursing and therapy, and Dr.â€™s Stowers and Ploch. She was a true inspiration to her family and loved them fiercely. A member of Hunting Creek Baptist Church, her visitation was held there on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. and a funeral service was at 2:00 p.m. Interment followed in the church cemetery with light refreshments to follow in Camden Hall. The family requests consideration of financial needs to her Go Fund Me page or to Burch-Messier Funeral Home. No more suffering mama. We love you. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019