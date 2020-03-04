Jeffrey Clay Robertson, 63, of Bedford passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was born on March 26, 1956. He was the son of the late Leonard and Anne Holcomb Robertson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Virginia Guerin Robertson. Jeffrey had many hobbies throughout life including his love for Ham radio and communicating with other handlers from a far. His passion for working and repairing computers was also very evident. But more than anything was his loving wife Virginia. Jeffrey is survived by his brother Lee Robertson; sister Virginia and husband, Robbie Teachey; nephews, Joseph Robertson and wife Brenda, Marcus Robertson, Michael Rowland and wife, Taylor; and niece, Jessica Starzyk and husband, Kiel. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Jeffâ€™s memory please consider Bedford Baptist Church. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020