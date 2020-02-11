Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffery D. Neas. View Sign Service Information Tharp Funeral Home 3100 Peters Creek Rd Ste E Roanoke , VA 24019 (540)-491-9994 Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffrey Dean Neas, 55, of Big Island, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born on December 1, 1964 in Bedford County. He is the son of Letty Wood Neas and the late Aubrey Odell Neas. In addition to his father Jeff was preceded in death by his brother-in-law William Whitley. Jeff loved the outdoors especially hunting, camping and gardening. He also was a wonderful cook. Some of the familyâ€™s favorite dishes consisted of his Peanut Butter Pie and Potato Salad. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends especially spoiling his grandkids. He was loved so much and will be missed greatly. In addition to his mother, Jeffrey was survived by his three children, Jonathan Henry Neas and his wife, Tiffany, Samantha Renee Sims and husband, Eric and Kevin Odell Neas and fiancÃ©e Ireland; two step-children, Stephanie Marie Crozier and her husband , Joseph and Daniel Ray Moreland and his girlfriend, Erica; fifteen grandchildren, Levi, Hunter, Carsen, Caleb, Chevy, Chelsea, Carmen, Khloe, Koltan, Hazel, Dylan, Isiah, Breanna, Paisleigh and Thomas; six siblings, Aubrey Neas, Richard Neas and wife, Christy, Doris Whitley and Travis Neas and wife, Cindy, Eva Neas-Brown and husband, Steve and Garland Neas and companion, Tina; special uncle, Wayne Neas. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service and celebration of Jeffâ€™s life will be conducted at a later date. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory please consider St. Judes Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital, Shriners or . To send condolences online please visit



