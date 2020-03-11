Jeffery L. Coleman

Obituary
Jeffrey Lee Coleman, 62 of Evington, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Guggenheimer Nursing Home. He was born on Sunday, February 9, 1958 in Cleveland, TN, a son of the late Raymond Coleman and Evelyn Bohannon Coleman. He is survived by his brother, Tommy Coleman. Mr. Coleman was taken to the Companion Funeral & Cremation Service in Cleveland, TN where services and burial will be held. Local arrangements were handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
