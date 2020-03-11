Jeffrey Lee Coleman, 62 of Evington, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Guggenheimer Nursing Home. He was born on Sunday, February 9, 1958 in Cleveland, TN, a son of the late Raymond Coleman and Evelyn Bohannon Coleman. He is survived by his brother, Tommy Coleman. Mr. Coleman was taken to the Companion Funeral & Cremation Service in Cleveland, TN where services and burial will be held. Local arrangements were handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020