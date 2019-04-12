Obituary

Jeffery V. Parker, age 53, of Minnesota, formerly of Bedford, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was born on December 23, 1965 toÿBetty Johnson Parker and to the late David "Red" Parker. He is survived his wife, Carrie; two children, Sean and Brian; stepchildren, Lauren and Will; other relatives and friends. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00pm in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.

Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019

