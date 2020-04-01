Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffrey Wayne Key, 58, of Bedford, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born in Bedford, VA on January 19, 1962, a son of Peggy Dooley Key and the late Granville Herbert Key. In addition to his mother he is survived by his daughters, Laurie Patterson and husband, Jason, Brenda Underwood and husband Stephen; son, Johnathan â€œJohnnyâ€ Key and wife, Chelsea; brothers, Bill Key and wife, Margaret, David Key and wife, Laura; sister, Jody Lineberry and husband, Rixey; grandchildren, Emily and Jacob Patterson, and Stephen and Jesse Underwood; special friend, Teresa Zimmerman; special dog, Maggie; therapy dog, Dexter; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A private family graveside service will be held at Peaks Church Community Cemetery. A visitation will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Villamont Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.



Jeffrey Wayne Key, 58, of Bedford, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born in Bedford, VA on January 19, 1962, a son of Peggy Dooley Key and the late Granville Herbert Key. In addition to his mother he is survived by his daughters, Laurie Patterson and husband, Jason, Brenda Underwood and husband Stephen; son, Johnathan â€œJohnnyâ€ Key and wife, Chelsea; brothers, Bill Key and wife, Margaret, David Key and wife, Laura; sister, Jody Lineberry and husband, Rixey; grandchildren, Emily and Jacob Patterson, and Stephen and Jesse Underwood; special friend, Teresa Zimmerman; special dog, Maggie; therapy dog, Dexter; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A private family graveside service will be held at Peaks Church Community Cemetery. A visitation will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Villamont Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360. Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bedford Bulletin Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close