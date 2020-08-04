1/1
1960 - 2020
Jerry Glenn Sines, 59, of Bedford, died Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born in Bedford, VA on September 20, 1960 a son of the late James Edward Sines, Sr. and Annie Overstreet Sines. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, James Sines, Jr. Jerry is survived by his son, Dewayne Sines and wife Katie; daughter, Tabitha Sines; sisters, Lisa Sines, Tina Conway, Ann Hamilton and husband Billy, Shelby Overstreet, Anna Hoffman; brothers, Curtis Sines, Douglas Hoffman and wife Heather; fourteen grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St., Bedford with Pastor John Sines, Jr. officiating. Burial followed in Timber Ridge Baptist Church. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
