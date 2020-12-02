Jesse William Tilford Amos, 51, of Bedford, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was born in Bedford County on October 10, 1969 a son of the late Jesse Gordon Amos and Effie Overstreet Amos. He is survived by his son, Spencer Amos; daughters, Autumn Amos, Chasity Amos, Haley Amos; grandchildren, Makenna Amos, Dalilah Amos; sisters, Melissa Arney, Ange Amos; cousin, Willie Lynch and wife, Laurie; numerous nieces, nephews, and other cousins. No services will be held. Arrangements by Burchâ€†-â€†Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.