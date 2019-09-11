Jimmy Lee Waldron, 89, of Bedford, died Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was born in Thaxton, VA on January 31, 1930, a son of the late Evelyn Anderson Waldron Bowyer and James M. Bowyer. In addition to his mother and step-father he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Hatter Waldron. He is survived by a brother, Elton Haney â€œNittâ€ Waldron; Nieces, Betty Jean Burford, Tammy Small; nephew, Roger Lee Waldron; and friends, Darren and Kathryn Craig. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Bedford Humane Society Inc, 829 Ole Turnpike Dr, Bedford, VA 24523 or Gentle Shepherd Hospice, 6045 Peters Creek Rd, Roanoke, VA 24019. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St., Bedford. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019