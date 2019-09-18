Joan Caudle Winebarger, 87, of Bedford passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. The family will receive friends at Joanâ€™s residence on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Memorial Contributions in Joanâ€™s name may be made to Friends of Campbell County Animal Control. 185 Greendale Drive, Rustburg, VA 24523. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019