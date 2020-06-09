Joanne C. Keskel
Joanne Carney Keskel, 83 of Midlothian, IL passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the home of her son in Moneta. She was a daughter of the late Harry Carney and Josephine Grode Carney. She is survived by her husband, Charles George Keskel and her son, Kenneth Keskel. Mrs. Keskel was transferred to Hickey Memorial Chapels in Midlothian, IL where funeral services will be held. Interment will follow in St. Casimir Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.


