JoAnn Moore Arthur, 86 of Huddleston, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was born on Thursday, August 4, 1932 in Roanoke, a daughter of the late Percy G. Moore and Grace Snider Moore. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Aubrey Arthur, her daughter, Dawn Arthur Adame, her son, Joe "Dusty" Arthur & her brothers, Douglas Moore and Percy Moore. JoAnn was a supportive wife of her husbands' thirty year military career, a wonderful mother, grandmother & great grandmom. She would do anything for anyone she met and was very kind. She will be remembered as a bright and shining light in the community that she lived in. She is survived by her son, Mark "Rusty" Preston Arthur; her grandchildren, Malinda (Jessica) Tripp-Sampley, Stefanie (Brian) Baumgaertner, Valerie (Jason) Hawthorne, Aimee Arthur; her great grandchildren, Hayden, Logan, Carson, Lily, Zane & Jensen. The family received friends beginning at 10 AM on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston and a graveside service followed at 11 AM at the Huddleston Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery with Pastor Kenneth Lafon officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAnne M. Arthur.
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
11351 Leesville Road
Huddleston, VA 24104-3737
(540) 297-4966
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019