JoAnne White Barfield, 76, of Goode, departed this life on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was born in Bedford, VA on April 5, 1943, a daughter of the late Asa Russell White and Nora Orange White. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 34 years, Johnny Harkey Barfield; brothers, George, Berkley, Elbert, Wallace, and Joe White; sisters, Elizabeth White, Lura White, and Sarah Stanley; and step-daughters, Wendy Stubbs and Jean Jones. She enjoyed the last eleven months of her time here on earth living with her twin sister Betty at her residence in Bedford. JoAnne is survived by her twin sister, Betty Woolfolk; two sons, Leonard William â€œL.W.â€ Craig, Jr. and wife, Barbara, Alan Russell â€œRustyâ€ Craig and wife, Cheryl; grandchildren, Charis E. Bostain and husband, Jonah; Jessica Ann Kennedy and husband, Thomas, Justin Craig and wife, Chelsea, Caleb Craig and wife, Kandace; great-grandson, Judson Bostain; and soon to be born great-granddaughter, Ayda Marie Craig. JoAnne is also survived by her wonderful step-children, Robert Barfield and wife, Sue, Teresa Bryant and husband, Bruce, Johnny Barfield, Jr. and wife, Dorene; numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford, with Rev. Eric Pennington and Rev. Rusty Craig officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Family will receive friends 5:00 â€" 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel. Family will receive friends all other times at the home of L.W. and Barbara, 114 Snooty Fox Road, Goode, VA. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider making a donation to Centra Bedford Hospice. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360. Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020

