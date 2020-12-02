1/
John B. Kahle
1928 - 2020
John B. Kahle, 92, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Runk and Pratt Liberty Ridge in Lynchburg, VA. He was born on May 6, 1928 in Normal, Illinois, the son of L. D. and Rose Jones Kahle. He graduated from Gridley Community High School in 1946 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1950. He received his Masters of Science degree in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Cincinnati in 1967. He spent four years in the U. S. Air Force as a Nuclear Radiation Specialist. He worked for General Electric Company at their Aircraft Nuclear Propulsion facility in Cincinnati, Ohio and at their Nuclear Fuel Fabrication facility in Wilmington, NC. He worked for Monsanto Research Corporation in Miamisburg, Ohio for 10 years as a Senior Health Physicist. He spent 19 years with the AEC/NRC Inspection and Enforcement Department in Atlanta, GA. In June 1950, he married his high school sweetheart, Helen D. Rinkenberger. She passed away in 2012. In August 2014 he married Vicky M. Fenimore. That marriage ended in divorce. Preceding him in death, besides his wife Helen, were his parents; three brothers; Glenn, Paul, and Ralph; and two sisters - Bernice McCain and Roslyn Gerlach. He is survived by a son, Andrew J. Kahle (Lisa Lyon) of Maryville, TN and a daughter Martha J. Kahle (Thomas Chiumento) of Clinton, MA. He was a member of the American Health Physics Society, the American Nuclear Society, the American Industrial Hygiene Association, the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, and the Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed hunting and participating in the National Cornhusking Associationâ€™s annual contest each October in various Midwest locations. The body will be cremated, and the ashes interned in the Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church Columbarium. There will be a private service for immediate family. A funeral service will be conducted at the Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church at a future date after the pandemic is over. Those wishing to make a donation may make it to the Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church (5810 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA) in his memory. The family wishes to thank those at Runk and Pratt who gave their dedicated care over the last 3 years. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. Condolences may be made at tharpfuneralhome.com.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA 24502
(434) 237-9424
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
December 1, 2020
We have fond memories of our visits with John and Helen along with Tom and Martha. They were such wonderful hosts. I also recall how they wrote and visited my mother When she was in the nursing home. Those letters lifted her spirits. John and Helen will be fondly remembered. Our prayers go with you both. Fondly,, Chris and Ann
Chris & Ann
