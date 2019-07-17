John Calvin Dowdy, 78 of Lynch Station passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Autumn Care of Altavista. He was born on Sunday, December 29, 1940 in Lynchburg, a son of the late John Henry Dowdy and Callie Newman Dowdy. He is survived by his son, Donald Dowdy; his daughter, Sheryl Dowdy Layne. A graveside service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Mount Hermon United Methodist Church in Lynch Station. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from July 17 to July 18, 2019