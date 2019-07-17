John C. Dowdy

Obituary
John Calvin Dowdy, 78 of Lynch Station passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Autumn Care of Altavista. He was born on Sunday, December 29, 1940 in Lynchburg, a son of the late John Henry Dowdy and Callie Newman Dowdy. He is survived by his son, Donald Dowdy; his daughter, Sheryl Dowdy Layne. A graveside service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Mount Hermon United Methodist Church in Lynch Station. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from July 17 to July 18, 2019
