John Edward â€œEddieâ€ Allen, 63, of Lynchburg, passed away at his residence on Friday, October 25, 2019. He was born on December 5, 1955 in Roanoke, VA. A son of the late Edward S. Allen and Doris Carter Allen. Eddie was the owner/operator of Hill Top Lumber for the past 30 plus years. His passion for lumber and wood was very evident. He also loved racing of any kind especially NASCAR. Eddie dreamed of becoming a race car driver earlier in life and once traveled to California in pursuit of his dream. He was a graduate of Virginia Tech and was loved by so many people. He will be missed by all that knew him. Eddie is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Black Allen; two daughters, Taylor Erin Allen and Bailey Marie Allen; two sisters, Constance-Joy A. Conner and Cheryl A. Vogt and her husband, Randall. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and so many friends. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Eddieâ€™s memory please consider St. Judeâ€™s Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital or . A graveside service and celebration of Eddieâ€™s life will be conducted at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery in Bedford with Solly Overstreet officiating. The family received friends on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Home in Bedford from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019