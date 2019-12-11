John F. Quarles, 86, of Roanoke, Va., passed away in the early morning hours on Saturday, December 7, 2019, after a very long battle and fight with cancer and other ailments. He was born on July 7, 1933 to the late James Quincy and Minnie S. Quarles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley W. Quarles; brothers, Joe Quarles and Elton Quarles; and sisters, Liza Scearce and Clarease Eanes. John is survived by his son, Michael Quarles; grandchildren, Olivia Silva, Sarah Quarles, Bailey Quarles, and Bethanney Quarles; great-grandson, Brody Radford; great-granddaughter, Maci Silva; and numerous nieces and nephews. He married Shirley W. Quarles in July of 1955. John served in the United States Army from 1951 until September of 1966. His military career encompassed time with several distinguished units such as the 101st Airborne, the 82nd Airborne, and ending his career as a member of the Green Beret. After his military career, he became a self-employed business owner in 1969 as an Electronic Service professional and continued that career until his medically forced retirement in 1999. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Oakey s North Chapel in Roanoke with interment to follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Oakey's North Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 362-1237. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019