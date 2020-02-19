John Raymond Phelps, 74, of Bedford, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. Born in Lynchburg, Virginia on June 27, 1945, he was the son of the late Harry Burge Phelps and Mabel Hoback Phelps. John was preceded in death by his brother, Clarence A. Phelps; he also lost two special cousins in the past year, with whom he grew up with: Bedford â€œBennieâ€ Davis and Ralph â€œEddieâ€ Reynolds. John is survived by his wife, Laura Jackson Phelps; a daughter, Kathryn Phelps Mann; two sons, Jason Phelps (Meta) and Derek Phelps; two grandchildren, Taylor Mann and Julian Scott. Funeral service was held at Tharp Funeral Home, Monday, February 17, 2020 at 12:00 Noon. The family received friends one hour before the service. Interment followed in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The National D-Day Memorial Fund. P.O.Box77, Bedford, Virginia 24523. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory will be assisting the family in Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020