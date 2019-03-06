John Simmerman Williams, 77 of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at his residence. He was a son of the late George Williams and Mggie May Ramsey Williams. He is survived by his wife, Judy Wood Williams; daughters, Nona "Kathy" McGary, Tammie Williams, Teressa Williams, Kandice "Kandi" Alderman; son, Kevin Vaden Williams; step-sons, Craig Newel Alderman, Chad Baxter Alderman. A funeral service was conducted on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at Tree of Life Ministries. Interment was in Holy Land Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019