John Wilson Watkins, 68, of Bedford, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 after months of treatments for cancer. He was born in Big Island, VA on October 25, 1950 a son of the late Carl Dean Watkins and Katie Comer Watkins. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Lee Watkins, Earl Watkins; and sister, Rosalita Huskin. John proudly served his country in the United States Army, serving two tours of duty in Vietnam. He is survived by his wife, Gayle Crouch Watkins; two daughters, Tina Mason and fiancÃ© Joe, Mary McNew and husband Patrick; four grandchildren, Arielle and fiancÃ© Justin, Austin and fiancÃ©e Savannah, Jonathan, Cassie; great-granddaughter, Cammie Rose Watkins; three brothers, Carl Watkins Sr., Charles Watkins both of Bedford, Jack Watkins of Martin, GA; numerous friends and other family members, including one close niece, Sarah Watkins. Johnâ€™s wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St. Bedford, VA with Rev. Larry Ross officiating. Military honors by American Legion Post #16. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.



