Johnny Chapman Caldwell, 90 of Bedford, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at his residence. He was a son of the late Charles Chapman Caldwell and Sue Douthat Caldwell. He is survived by his wife, Jane Walters Caldwell; two sons, David Edward Caldwell, John Mark Caldwell. A funeral service was conducted on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford. Interment was in Holy Land Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019