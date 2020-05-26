Johnson Wayne Zimmerman, 78 of Bedford, passed away Sunday, May 24 2020 at his residence. He was born April 8, 1942 in Bedford County, a son of the late John Willie Zimmerman and Gaytie Newman Zimmerman. He is survived by his sons, Steve Zimmerman, David Zimmerman. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Holy Land Cemetery with Rev. Kyle Dooley officiating. Arrangements by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from May 27 to May 28, 2020