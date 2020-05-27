Johnson W. Zimmerman

Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Johnson Wayne Zimmerman, 78 of Bedford, passed away Sunday, May 24 2020 at his residence. He was born April 8, 1942 in Bedford County, a son of the late John Willie Zimmerman and Gaytie Newman Zimmerman. He is survived by his sons, Steve Zimmerman, David Zimmerman. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Holy Land Cemetery with Rev. Kyle Dooley officiating. Arrangements by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from May 27 to May 28, 2020
