Joseph Edward Goode, age 100, of Bedford, VA, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at English Meadows. He preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Austin Goode and his second wife, Louise Goode. Born June 30, 1919 in Bedford, VA, he was a son of Ira Clay Goode and Hinda Austin Goode. Joseph is survived by his brother, William Davis Goode and wife, Polly; step-son, Gene Cocke; sister-in-law, Gertie-Mae Goode; and many nieces and nephews. Joseph proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. during WWII. Following his time in the service, he worked as a dairy farmer. Joseph was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church and the UMC Menâ€™s Club. His love of traveling led him to visit many incredible destinations. The family received friends at Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford on Tuesday, October 15 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. A funeral service was conducted in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford on Wednesday, October 16 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Rick Ecklund officiating. Interment followed in Bethesda United Methodist Cemetery in Huddleston, VA. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bedford Hospice for the excellent care provided to Joseph. Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford is assisting the family. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019