Joseph Jeffery Carson, age 59 of Lynchburg transitioned on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on June 11, 1961 to the late Dorothy Carson and Beverly Burks. Joseph, affectionately known as "Joe", joined the New Life Baptist Church at an early age. Joe was employed as a CNA for many years at Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital and later at Lynchburg Health and Rehabilitation. Those left to cherish his memory are: his wife of 34 years, Jennifer Carson; two children, Brian and Briana Carson; his grandchildren (Papa's babies): Nevajah, Zamar, Nakaylah, Anari and Zariyah; sister, Wanda Clark; brother, Reggie (Carolyn) Carson; a special niece, Louisa Carson; his in-laws: Pamela Garrett, Winston (Sheila) Wright, Douglas (Loretta) Wright, Melinda Cunningham, Mark, Maxine, Clarissa and Devon Wright; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11am in Fairmont Cemetery, Bedford. Friends may view on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 6-8pm at the Bedford Funeral Home. *Due to COVID 19, masks are required. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.

Published in Bedford Bulletin from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
