Joseph James Turner, Sr. 76, of Big Island passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth Mary Sessions Turner. Born in Philadelphia on November 21, 1942, he was a son of the late Harold R. Turner and Carmella Cozzone Turner. He is also preceded in death by son: Joseph Turner, Jr. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two daughters: Lisa Turner, Jowel Roche and husband, John; son: David Turner; grandchildren: Brielle, Madison, Darian, Jazalen, Brandon, Gavin, Ian; sisters: Renee Maxwell, Linda Albany; and brother: Paul Turner. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019