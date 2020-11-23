1/1
Joseph T. Jones
Joseph Tandy Jones, 78, of Thaxton, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Virginia Baptist Hospital. He was born in Thaxton, on February 23, 1942, a son of the late Clem P. Jones and Johnsie Ada Bowyer Jones. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Clem Jones, Jr., Clifton (Buster) Jones; sisters, Naomi (Bink) Johnson, Pauline Blankenship, Ruby Doxzen, and Katie Hammock. Joe loved spending time with his grandkids, farming, gardening, being outdoors, cutting wood, watching wrestling and NASCAR. He was loved by his family and will be greatly missed. Joseph is survived by his wife, Linda Hamilton Jones; daughters, Lynette Hudson and husband, Michael, Jennifer Miller and husband, Jason; grandchildren, Jolee and Jenna Miller; sister, Marie Wright; sister-in-law, Jeanette Turpin Jones; special nephews, Eddie Blankenship, Cecil Blankenship, Jr.; his special cats, Tiger and Missy; and nieces, nephews, and friends. The family would like to thank the nurses at Virginia Baptist Hospital for the excellent care that was given to our loved one. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
