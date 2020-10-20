1/
Joseph W. Beverly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Whitt Beverly went to heaven on a beautiful, sunny Sunday morning, October 18, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. He was born January 9, 1941, in Pound, Virginia (Wise County). He is preceded in death by his father Charles Jackson Beverly, his mother Wantena Powers Beverly Mayberry, his grandmother Belvia Baker Powers, and his sister Landella Beverly. Joe worked in finance at General Electric and Babcock and Wilcox before purchasing Forest Industries, Inc./Duke Fence Company in 1979. Duke Fence Company ceased operation in 2015. Forest Rental Properties continues in operation. Joe enjoyed woodworking, beekeeping, golfing, traveling, and cheering on his beloved Virginia Cavaliers. He loved music, playing the guitar and dobro, and was never happier than when he was playing, and Lara Burford was singing. He loved life and telling stories of his many adventures. He valued loyalty, loved his family, his friends, and his neighbors. He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Elizabeth Ann Higginbotham Beverly, two sons, Christopher Neil Beverly (Terry), and Marc Anson Beverly (Karen); two grandchildren, Olivia Ann Beverly and Rodger Nicholas Beverly; two step-grandchildren, Jessica Michelle Reynolds and Garry Dale Reynolds; two brothers, Charles Jackson Beverly, II, and Claude Mayberry (Nancy); two sisters, Cecelia Hibbitts Hudgens, and Juanita Mayberry Holt; sister-in-law, Sylvia Woodford Ellen (Bill) and brother-in-law, Clarence Wilton Higginbotham; extended family Patti Rae VanMark (Ken); Dan, Samantha, Paisley, Kenzie, and Ella Ann Goetz; and a host of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. A graveside service will be held at Virginia Memorial Park on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Riley Smith and Rev. Tom Thomas conducting the service. Time for visitation with the family will be available following the service. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Virginia Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA 24523-1928
(540) 586-3443
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 20, 2020
LIZ, So sorry for your loss. You have my deepest sympathies and are in my thoughts and prayers. Caroline Matherly
Caroline MTHERLY
October 20, 2020
Liz, I am so sorry to hear of Joe´s passing. Much love to you and your family.
Fay Turner
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved