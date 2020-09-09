1/
Josephine H. Thomas
Josephine Howell Thomas, 88, of Raleigh, NC and formerly of Huddleston passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Jo was born on March 28, 1932 a daughter of the late William Orville Howell and Oreta Smallwood Howell. Jo is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Thomas and Rita Stephenson. A graveside service was held at 11 AM on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Mentow Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Dr. Steve Jolly officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
