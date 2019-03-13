Joyce Adams Farley, 88 of Huddleston, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on Wednesday, September 3, 1930 in Campbell County, a daughter of the late Alfred A. Adams and Alma Cundiff Adams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Louis Edward Farley, her brothers, Harold Adams, Odell "Pete" Adams, Kenneth Wayne Adams & her sisters, Violet Irby, Peggy Adams, Hilda Givens, Opal Hall & Phyllis Ridgeway. She is survived by her daughter, Darlene Witt & husband, Wyatt, Jr.; her sister, Janet Woodford & husband, Kyle; her grandchildren, Jason Witt & wife, Loretta, Heather Dudley & husband, David and her great-grandchildren, Kade & Luke Witt as well as many nieces & nephews. Funeral services were held at 1 PM on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Updike Funeral Chapel, Huddleston with Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Interment was in Leftwich Cemetery.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce A. Farley.
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
11351 Leesville Road
Huddleston, VA 24104-3737
(540) 297-4966
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019