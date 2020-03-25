Joyce A. Updike

Joyce Arrington Updike of Gloucester age 78 died on Sunday March 8, 2020 at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital. Joyce was a CNA with Riverside Home Health in Gloucester. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Paul Updike, Children, Pamela Kay Hoover (Phillip), Gary Wayne Updike, Gina Cline (Ron), Grandchildren, Cristen Hansen (Drew), Jessica Hoover, Lt. Stephanie Hoover (USN), and a sister Norma Jean Dixon. The family received friends Friday March 13, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm at Hogg Funeral Home. A funeral service wase held 10:00 am on Saturday March 14, 2020 in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home followed by interment at Petsworth Baptist Church Cemetery, 2471 Hickory Fork Road, Gloucester, VA 23061. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
