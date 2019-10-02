Joyce Anne Spradlin Williams, 75, of Huddleston, died Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born in Bedford, VA on March 16, 1944 a daughter of the late John Russell Spradlin and Willie Skinnell Spradlin. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Montgomery Lawrence Williams, Sr.; sons, Montgomery Williams, Jr. and Gregory Williams. She is survived by her sister, Emma Hollie; niece, Karen Russell and husband Bud; grandchildren, Brandon Williams, Candice Jackson and husband Chad, Taylor Burnett, Chelsea Richardson and husband Eric, Dakoda Williams; daughter-in-law, Kris Williams; step-grandchildren, Courtney Eubank, Zachary Abbott; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Bentlee, Annabelle, Wyatt, Logan, Micah, and Jaxon. A funeral service was held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford with Rev. Chad Jackson officiating. Burial followed in Ephesus United Methodist Church Cemetery. Family received friends 6:00 â€" 8:00 p.m., Friday at Burch-Messier Walnut St. Chapel. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019