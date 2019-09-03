Joyce Elizabeth Abbott Ruff, 77, of Goode, died Monday, September 2, 2019. She was born in Bedford, VA a daughter of the late Calvin Joseph Abbott and Wanda Fullen Abbott. Joyce was an active member of Pisgah Presbyterian Church. She graduated from New London in 1960 and was an active alumnus assisting with the class reunions. She worked for the brokerage firm Thompson McKenna and also New London Academy as a secretary for 5 years. After her daughter was born, she took care of the books for the family business. Joyce loved her cats, babysat for her grandchildren, and cared for her parents so they would not have to go into a nursing home. She is survived by her husband, Richard Harvey Ruff; daughter, Jennifer Patterson; grandchildren, Jarred Patterson, Luke Patterson, Kayla Patterson; brother, Wayne Abbott and wife, Barbara; sister, Brenda Davis and husband, Perry, and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Peaks Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in Peaks Church Community Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019