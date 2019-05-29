Joyce Fielder Ferguson, 61 of Moneta, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at her residence. She was born on Thursday, May 1, 1958 in Bedford, VA, a daughter of the late Brady Luther Fielder and Barbara Bennett Fielder. She was a former employee of Rubatex Corporation of Bedford. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Randy Lee Ferguson; a daughter, Brandy Johnson Smith & husband, John; a grandson, Trevor Austin Smith; a granddaughter, Raven Kinley Smith, all of Moneta; sisters, Debora Berg of Moneta and Sandra Campbell of Thaxton; a brother, Doug Fielder also of Moneta. Funeral services were held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford with Dr. Kevin King officiating. Interment followed at the Mayhew Family Cemetery on Radford Church Road in Moneta. The family received friends Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Updike Funeral Home, Bedford. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from May 29 to May 30, 2019