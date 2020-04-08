Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce F. Martin. View Sign Service Information Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service 1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike Bedford , VA 24523-1803 (540)-586-3304 Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Faye Wheeler Martin, 77 of Moneta, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Friendship Manor Health & Rehab. She was born on Saturday, September 12, 1942 in Roanoke, a daughter of the late Rollin Wheeler and Elizabeth Stevens Wheeler. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Douglas "J.D." Martin, Sr.; sister, Helen Martin, sister-in-law, Lois Nycz & her husband, Joe, brother-in-law, Herbert Martin and her beloved pet, Buddy. She is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Boothe & husband, Jeff; her sons, Jimmy D. Martin, Jr., Eric Martin; her grandson, Jadie Boothe & wife, Anne, Trace Martin; her granddaughter, Jennifer Bowers & husband, Scott; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Bowers, Billy Boothe, Heidi Boothe. Also left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Lois Mae Scott, Marie Morris & husband, Lewis as well as her brother, Ricky Wheeler & wife, Karen; her brother-in-law, Calvin Martin; sister-in-law, Hope Martin and numerous special nieces & nephews. A very special thank you to the third floor staff at Friendship Manor Health & Rehab for everything you all did for her during her stay. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Martin Family Cemetery at Radford Baptist Church in Moneta. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.



