Joyce Marion Mason Burnette, 84 of Huddleston, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on December 16, 1935 in Lawrenceville, VA (Brunswick Co), a daughter of the late James Mason and Bessie Ozmoore Mason. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Wayne Burnette Sr., and her five brothers and four sisters. She has been a resident of Huddleston since 1959 and was retired from Moneta Dress Factory in a 1992. She was a member of Huddleston Church of God of Prophecy for over 30 years and was an assistant missionary leader and helped in the nursery and fixed meals for families who have lost loved ones. She leaves behind her sons, Wayne Burnette Jr. and wife, Mary of Bedford, Woodson (Woody) Burnette and wife, Jan of Huddleston, and Jeffrey Burnette also of Huddleston; six grandchildren, Lacy (Kim), Aaron (Susan), Tara (Josh), Wade (Brandy), Amy (Derek) and Raven (Justin); seven great grandchildren, Kody, Jordyn, Addie, Emma, Mason, Sophie and Cole as well as numerous nieces and nephews and many very special friends. In lieu of flowers and food the family asks for donations in her memory to the Huddleston Church of God of Prophecy, 1022 Winona Lane, Lynch Station, VA 24571. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:30 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Huddleston Church of God of Prophecy and a funeral service will follow at 1 PM with Rev. Wayne Murphy, Rev. Ken Lester and Rev. Kenneth Lafon officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.