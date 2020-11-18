1/1
Judith U. Bates
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Updike Bates, 72 of Huddleston, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born on Sunday, October 24, 1948, a daughter of the late George E. Updike, Sr. & Marian Phyllis Robins Updike. She was retired from Abbott Labs of Altavista and was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband, David Alan Bates, Sr.; a son, David Alan Bates, Jr. & wife, Monica; a daughter, Sharon Bates Krantz and three grandsons. The family requests those wishing to make memorials to consider Centra Bedford Hospice, 1621 Whitfield Drive, #C, Bedford, VA 24523. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA 24523-1803
(540) 586-3304
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved