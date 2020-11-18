Judith Updike Bates, 72 of Huddleston, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born on Sunday, October 24, 1948, a daughter of the late George E. Updike, Sr. & Marian Phyllis Robins Updike. She was retired from Abbott Labs of Altavista and was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband, David Alan Bates, Sr.; a son, David Alan Bates, Jr. & wife, Monica; a daughter, Sharon Bates Krantz and three grandsons. The family requests those wishing to make memorials to consider Centra Bedford Hospice, 1621 Whitfield Drive, #C, Bedford, VA 24523. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.