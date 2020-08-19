June Evelyn Burns Goode age 96 passed peacefully from this world on August 13, 2020 at English Meadows in Bedford, Virginia. Born in Lynchburg, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Joseph and Evelyn Hancock Burns. She was preceded In death by her husband, Harold â€˜Buzzyâ€™ Goode and her sister, Barbara Turton. June was a graduate of E. C. Glass High School and Radford College where she received her teaching degree. She taught school at Liberty Academy in Bedford for six years, followed by a career with the Department of Social Services for many years. Through Juneâ€™s interest in history and geneology, she became regarded as an authority on Bedford County history. She co-authored several books on Bedford Villages and the mills of Bedford County. A member of the Bedford Museum Board for over ten years, she was awarded a Lifetime Honorary Membership. June gave the copyright proceeds from Our War to The Avenel Foundation, another of her passions to restore interest in Bedford. June was a member of Bedford Baptist Church where she served in the library for many years. Additionally she was a member of The Bedford Garden Club where she was honored as a Life Member, the Jamestowne Society, and past Regent of the DAR. June is survived by her daughter, Maxwell Goode Kashiwa, two granddaughters, Jennifer Ashwell Kashiwa of New York, New York, Katharine Marion Kashiwa of Addison, Texas, and grandson Corey Yukio Kashiwa of Honolulu, Hawaii. Also she is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Alison Seeger, her caretaker for many years, is also regarded as a cherished member of her family. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Avenel Foundation (P.O. Box 686, Bedford, VA 24523) or The Bedford Museum & Genealogical Library (201 E Main St, Bedford, VA 24523). A graveside service was held at 11AM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Bedford with Dr. David Henderson officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please wear a mask & practice social distancing in respect for one another. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.