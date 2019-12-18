Katie G. Hamrick

Katie Grey Meadows Hamrick, 35, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her residence. She was born on April 11, 1984 in Bedford, Va. She was preceded in death by a daughter Farrah Grey Cook. Katie was a loving mother, daughter and sister. She loved her family and loved to spend time with them. She was tender hearted and a devoted friend to many, she will be missed by all who knew her. Katie is survived by her children, Riley Melissa Hamrick, Liam Isaac Hamrick and their father Marty Ray Hamrick; mother and stepfather, Carla and Michael Weiss; father, James William Meadows; sister, Pearl Meadows Zobel; brother, Joseph Meadows; and nephews, Elijah Hans Zobel and Bryson Meadows. A memorial service will be conducted on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Tharp Funeral Home Chapel, Bedford. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
