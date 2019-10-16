Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay W. Cubala. View Sign Service Information SEYMOUR F.H. & CREMATION SERVICE 1300 Wayne Memorial Drive Goldsboro , NC 27534-2233 (919)-734-1761 Send Flowers Obituary

Pikeville, NC- Kay Wheeler Cubala, 63, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at her home with her husband and children at her side. Born in Bedford, VA, she was the daughter of Jean Bailey Wheeler of Bedford, VA and the late John Vincent Wheeler. Kay retired from Belk Department Store as a retail manager following years of faithful service. She will be remembered by her family as an excellent cook, for her love of dancing, and as the most amazing mother and grandmother. In addition to her mother, Kay is survived by her husband, Rich Cubala of Pikeville; daughter, Rebecca Powers and husband, Tim of Pikeville; son, Howard M. Walters, IV of Garner; grandchildren, Ada Powers and Vincent Powers; and siblings, Connie Kelton and husband, Bill of Danville, VA and John Wheeler and wife, Terri of Bedford, VA. At Kayâ€™s request no service will be held. If you wish to do something in her honor the family asks that memorials be sent to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Online condolences may be sent toÂ www.seymourfuneralhome.com. Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019

